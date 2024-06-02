Pakistan marks Imam Khomeini’s demise anniversary, martyrdom of Iran officials

The ceremony was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Cultural Counselor of the Iranian Embassy Majid Moshki, and several Pakistani Sunni and Shia scholars at the Imam Sadeq religious center.

The participants paid tribute to the martyrs of the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, lauding the precious services of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Speakers of the ceremony underlined that the revered character of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an Islamic scholar has always been inspiring for the world’s thinkers.

The Iranian ambassador said that the massive participation of Pakistani advocates of Iran in ceremonies concerning the Islamic Republic, the late Imam, and pro-Palestine rallies is praiseworthy.

Imam Khomeini lost his life at the age of 87 in Tehran on June 3, 1989. Over 10 million people took part in his funeral procession, which was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest funeral in history.

4208**4354