Pro-Palestinian sit-ins continue in Islamabad

The sit-ins in Islamabad cover the city’s major square leading to the Pakistani parliament building, presidential palace and prime ministerial office as part of a “help Gaza” campaign.

The campaigners chanted “down with US” and “down with Israel”, calling for an end to the invasion of Rafah and establishing ceasefire in the region.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, a former Pakistani senator who is one of the leaders of this campaign, believes that the weak reaction of Muslim rulers in the face of the Palestine issue has made the Zionist regime perpetrate another crime in Rafah.

He told IRNA correspondent in Islamabad that they will continue with their sit-ins until a serious action takes place from the Pakistani government to help put an end to the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza and Rafah.

He called on other citizens of Islamabad to join this campaign to exert more pressure on the officials to accept their demands.

