Eight more hopefuls register to run for Iran presidency

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesman of the Election Headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, told reporters on Saturday that a total of 23 people visited the election headquarters today, eight of whom officially registered their candidacy.

Seyyed Ahmad Rasoulinejad, a former member of Parliament, Masoud Pezeshkian, an MP representing the city of Tabriz, Vahid Haghanian, an aide to the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution and a former IRGC commander, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani were among the candidates officially entering the race to become Iran's next president.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28 following the death of the late president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

Candidates briefly declare their campaign slogans and programs at the election headquarters while registering to run for the high office.

All presidential candidates ultimately must be approved by the Guardian Council, a 12-memebr panel of clerics and jurists who ensure the health of Iranian elections.

