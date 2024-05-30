Africa: Raisi-Amirabdollahian's efforts played significant role in strengthening Iran-Africa ties

The following is the full text by African Group at the UN:

Statement delivered by African Group

Tribute to the memory of His Excellency Sayyed Ebrahim Ra’isi, the late President and His Excellency Hosein Amir Abdolahian the late foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Mr. president , distinguished delegates

The African Group offers its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Iran, for the tragic loss of President H.E. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H.E. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of these two distinguished leaders, who dedicated their lives to serving their nation and promoting multilateralism. May their thoughts continue to inspire us all, and may their memory be a blessing to us all

We acknowledge the remarkable achievements of these two leaders, who dedicated themselves to fostering cooperation and unity between Iran and Africa through their unrelenting endeavors and steadfast devotion to the principles of multilateralism. Their selfless efforts, inspire us to continue striving for a better fuure.

We pay tribute to the remarkable vision of these two distinguished statesmen.

Their Excellencies played a crucial role in strengthening the bonds between Iran and Africa, fostering cooperation and understanding between our nations.

Under their guidance, the relationship between Iran and Africa flourished, with increased cooperation and collaboration in numerous areas.

May their vision for multilateralism, built on the principles of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, continue to guide us.

We once again offer our deepest condolences to the people of Iran and the global community, and may their souls rest in peace.

I thank you Mr. president

