NAM countries sympathize with Iran over martyrdom of Raisi, entourage

The movement, currently chaired by Uganda, paid tribute to the late Iranian president and his companions as it issued a statement at a UN General Assembly session held on Thursday to pay respect to the martyrs who lost their lives in a copter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

The following is the statement delivered by Uganda on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement:

On behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, we extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic passing of H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, President and H.E. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their Esteemed Companions.

The Movement stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Iran during this difficult time, and we will continue to work together to promote peace, development, and cooperation among our nations.

President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were instrumental in strengthening cooperation and fostering collaboration among members of the Movement. Under their leadership, the Islamic Republic of Iran played a crucial role in enhancing cooperation among developing countries. Their commitment to multilateralism and cooperation was unwavering. Their vision and leadership helped to strengthen our collective efforts towards a more prosperous and sustainable development world.

We offer once again our condolences to the families of President Raisi and the Foreign Minister, Abdollahian, and to the people of Iran, who have lost two dedicated leaders. May their memory continue to inspire us to work towards a brighter future for all.

4208**4194