President Raisi led Iran at challenging time: UN chief

“President Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally”, Guterres said on Thursday as he addressed a UN General Assembly meeting to commemorate the late Iranian president, his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven other people, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

The UN chief extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that “the United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people.”

“Just hours before his death, President Raisi met with his Azerbaijani counterpart to inaugurate the Qiz Qalasi dam, the largest joint water project between the two countries. In these difficult times, international and regional cooperation are needed more than ever. Such cooperation is critical to building confidence, preventing conflict, and resolving disputes”, Guterres said.

Dennis Francis, President of the United Nations General Assembly, addressed the meeting as well.

He appreciated the late Iranian president and foreign minister, saying that President Raisi played a key role in Iran while in office and contributed to Iran’s role in creating a multipolar world and international regulations.

Francis also said that FM Amirabdollahian was an experienced diplomat, who represented Iran at different international communities very strongly.

Representatives from member states of the UN General Assembly observed a minute of silence during the Thursday session in commemoration of the late Iranian president and his entourage, in their second such move since Raisi and his companions lost their lives.

