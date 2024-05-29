Iran min. urges int’l community to oppose sanctions on healthcare sector

The Iranian minister made the remarks while addressing the 77th World Health Assembly, which is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, May 27 to 1 June. The theme of this year's Health Assembly is “All for Health, Health for All.”

He further emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to prioritize providing the Iranian nation with appropriate healthcare services by allocating sufficient resources; however, the country is facing the constant and increasing economic constraints caused by the unlawful unilateral coercive measures.

Einollahi went on to say that as officials from across the world participate in the World Health Assembly, acts of genocide are being committed against the people of Palestine.

The World Health Assembly is held annually in the presence of 192 health ministers from member countries at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva.

