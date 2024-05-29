Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- ‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’ wins top prize in Spain

Iranian film ‘In the Shadow of the Cypress,’ won the Best International Short Film prize at the 19th Spain’s Animayo Gran Canaria Fest.

The Iranian animation centers on a war veteran struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who takes out his pent-up rage on his daughter until something unexpected washes up on the beach before their house, Variety wrote.

-- Iran’s poverty rate drops by 7.4%: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi cited a World Bank report released in April as saying that the rate of poverty in Iran has decreased by 7.4% from 29.3% to 21.9%.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Khandouzi said the economic growth for the current Iranian year and the next year is forecasted to be positive according to the World Bank’s predictions, surpassing the rise in the previous year.

-- Bahraini cabinet backs king’s bid to restore Iran ties

Bahrain’s cabinet threw its weight behind King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s remarks in the Russian capital of Moscow about normalizing ties with neighboring countries, including Iran.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency referred to a report by the Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website stating that the cabinet welcomed and was pleased with discussions regarding the resumption of ties with the regional states during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Announces Flagbearers for 2024 Olympic Games

Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) chose the country’s flagbearers for the 2024 Olympic Games. Female table tennis player Neda Shahsavari and male gymnast Mahdi Olfati will fly Iran’s flag in the opening ceremony.

Iran has secured 34 berths for the Olympics so far. The IOC protocol guidelines allow NOCs to nominate a female and a male athlete to jointly bear their flag at the Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony at Paris 2024 will take place on July 26.

-- OIC’s Top Scientific Panel Awards Iranian Mathematician

Saeed Akbari, an Iranian math professor, has won the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) award.

The COMSTECH presented its award for lifetime achievement in mathematics to Akbari, according to the Sharif University of Technology. Akbari received both the award worth $8,000 and the plaque of honor from the prestigious committee.

-- Street, Highway in Tehran Named After President Raisi

The city council in Tehran on Tuesday decided to name two streets and one highway after President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwest.

The council decided in its 240th session to rename a long section of the Be’sat Highway in south of the city after Martyr Ebrahim Raisi. A section of East Pasteur Street, located in central Tehran, will also be named after President Raisi, said the council.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Persepolis one step away from PGPL title after win over Shams Azar

Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 3-1 in their away match and need just one victory to win the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Tuesday. In the match held in Qazvin’s Sardar Azadegan, Oston Uronov opened the scoring in the 19th minute but Mohammad Papi leveled the score with a diving header in the 51st minute.

Masoud Rigi put the visiting team into the lead in the hour mark and Shams Azar goalkeeper Alireza Jafarpour scored an own goal in the 90th minute.

-- Iranian vocalist Alireza Ghorbani to perform in Dubai

Renowned Iranian vocalist Alireza Ghorbani is set to give a concert at the prestigious Dubai Opera on June 7. The concert, organized by Raaz Moon Events, will feature a collection of Ghorbani's most popular songs from recent years, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The concert will feature a blend of traditional Persian melodies and soulful vocals, showcasing Ghorbani's unique style. The performance will also feature the renowned Dubai’s "Ferdows" orchestra, known for their exceptional musical expertise.

-- Over 9m tons of goods transited via roads since mid-March

In the first 2 months of the current Iranian calendar year which started on March 20, some 9.2 million tons of goods have been transited via the country’s roads, IRNA reported.

The volume of the transited goods has seen a growth of 78 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

