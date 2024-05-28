Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Countdown begins to topple child killer Bibi

Despite Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate last-ditch efforts to salvage his political career through the brazen attack on Rafah, his extremist cabinet remains mired in controversy. The assault on the refugee camp has stoked international outrage, leaving Western governments with no choice but to condemn Israel’s actions. The situation is so dire that even Ofer Cassif, a member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset), has termed it as genocide and demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice. The noose of international pressure continues to tighten around the belligerent Israeli prime minister. Recently, three European nations—Spain, Norway, and Ireland—officially recognized Palestine as an independent state.

- Petchem sales grew 9.4% in two months

Iranian petrochemical exports surged by nearly 9.4% in the first two months of the Persian calendar year which started on March 20, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Monday. Mohammad Rezvanifar said petrochemical manufacturers earned some $3.5bn from exports during the two-month period, surpassing the previous year’s revenues in the same timespan by $300,000.

- Iran’s 12th Parliament inaugurated

Iran’s 12th Parliament was officially inaugurated on Monday with a message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. In his message, the Leader stressed the importance of continuing and strengthening “religious democracy”, describing it as a “big divine gift” to the Iranian nation.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Charred alive in tents

International outrage is reverberating over an Israeli savage attack against civilians in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah. On Sunday night, Israeli warplanes fired eight missiles toward a tent camp in Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah where thousands of Palestinians were taking shelter. Footage on social media showed flames sweeping through the camp as screaming people fled for safety. Videos also showed disturbing images including severely burned corpses and a man holding what appears to be the headless body of a little kid. By Monday evening, it was reported that at least 45 people had been killed and 250 others injured. Most of the victims are women and children.

- No hindrance in Iran’s support for Palestine: spox

During a weekly press conference on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman asserted that the tragic passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will not halt Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause. “Supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupation of the Zionist regime is a policy based on the values of the revolution and the ideals of the Imam and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Therefore, despite this incident, no disruption will be created in Iran's effective support for the Palestinian people and resistance movements to uphold the rights of Palestine. Iran will continue its unwavering support at various levels with officials of other countries. Supporting the Palestinian people is an ethical duty and an international responsibility,” Nasser Kanaani noted while standing beside a picture of the late Amirabdollahian adorned with a black ribbon.

- Omani FM hold talks in Tehran, charting course for enhanced ties

During a meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister on Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's acting Foreign Minister, emphasized the commitment of Iran and Oman to forging a strong and effective partnership moving forward. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi arrived in Tehran on Monday for a series of meetings with Iranian officials, including a significant discussion with Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. The Omani Foreign Minister is expected to visit Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s acting President.

The meeting centered on the latest developments in bilateral, regional, and international relations. Following their discussions, both ministers participated in a joint press conference to elaborate on the outcomes and future directions of their cooperation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader condoles passing of Nasrallah’s mother

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday extended condolences on the demise of the mother of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The Leader also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on her. Hezbollah announced demise of its chief’s mother in a statement on Saturday, noting that she passed away after a struggle with illness.

- New parliament begins with tribute to Martyr President

Iran’s new parliament opened on Monday, with a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who stressed the importance of continuing and strengthening “religious democracy”, describing it as a “big divine gift” to the Iranian nation. Ayatollah Khamenei said each member of the parliament is a representative of the entire nation which means that the main work of the lawmakers is to secure the country’s national interests. The Leader also stressed that development plans should not be approved in an “extreme” way that surpasses the allocated budget.

- Iranian national illegally held in Swedish jail

Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi said Monday Iranian national Hamid Nouri is illegally held in Swedish jail, stressing that the council continues to defend his rights and those of other Iranians. Gharibabadi made the comments as he hosted Majid Nouri, the son of the imprisoned Iranian national who was detained in Sweden in November 2019. The official said that Iran’s High Council for Human Rights is tasked with supporting the Iranian people and defending their rights, wherever they live in the world and regardless of their race, gender and religion.

