Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- WSA: Iran’s four-month crude steel production up 7.2%

Iranian steelmakers churned out 10.3 million tons of crude steel in the first four months of 2024, according to statistics released by the World Steel Association (WSA), indicating that the country stands at tenth place among steel producing countries.

The country’s steel ingot production for April 2024 was estimated at 2.7 million tons registering a 12.3-percent shrinkage compared to the figure for April 2023.

-- Envoy: Iran receives over 300 mcm of water from Afghanistan

Iran has received over 300 million cubic meters of its share of water from the Hirmand River After months of talks with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, announced the Iranian special envoy to the eastern neighboring country.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that after extensive talks, the Taliban took a three-pronged initiative, one of which wasted the water by leading it to Gozareh depression, but the other two took off the ground and supplied Iran with water, IFP News wrote.

-- Iran to propose group visa for SCO members

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, announced proposals to strengthen tourism cooperation among the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Speaking at the SCO tourism ministers’ meeting in Kazakhstan, Shalbafian emphasized the importance of facilitating easier travel within the region.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Self-Sufficient in 90% of Medical Equipment

The vice chairman of the Iranian Syndicate of Medical Equipment Exporters said Saturday that 90% of the medical equipment is produced inside the country and only three data-x-items of medical equipment that need complicated technology are imported.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2024 Iran Health exhibition in Tehran, Muhammad Reza Kompany said that currently 90% of the equipment needed by hospitals is supplied by domestic companies.

-- Registration for Iran National Qur’an Contest Opens

The process of organizing Iran’s 47th National Holy Qur’an Competition got underway with the opening of registration for the Qur’anic event on Saturday.

Those willing to compete in different categories in the 47th edition can sign up via the website of the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization.

-- 92 Airplanes, Helicopters Join Air Fleet During President Raisi’s Term

A total of 92 airplanes and helicopters have joined the air fleet of Iran during the administration of late President Raisi who had assumed office in August 2021. Also, new airport terminals have also been put into operation during the past three years.

Accordingly, a number of 66 airplanes in different models were imported into the country from August 2021 to March 19, 2024, seven of which were the light aircrafts with the training purposes.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran win Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup for ninth time

Iran Malaysia 7-1 in the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday to win the title for the ninth time. Team Melli defeated Singapore (8-0), Thailand (10-4), Tajikistan (37-0), Kazakhstan (5-3) and drew Malaysia (3-3) in their previous matches.

Iran’s Amirmahdi Mirzakhani was named as the competition’s top goalscorer with 24 goals.

-- Iran's Persian language worthy of respect, Indian cultural center director says

The Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center (Indian Cultural Center) at the Embassy of India in Tehran has expressed great respect for Iran and the Persian language.

"Indians have a profound appreciation for Iran and the Persian language," Balram Shukla said in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday. He noted that Indians are familiar with and admire the great figures and icons of Persian literature, and are able to read their works. "We have a deep understanding of Persian literature and its rich heritage," he said.

-- Iran to use AI to improve electricity generation

Iran’s Niroo Research Institute (NRI), an institute affiliated with the Energy Ministry, is taking serious measures to introduce Artificial intelligence (AI) into the country’s electricity sector.

As IRNA reported, the NRI is going to host an event dubbed “AI in the Power Sector: Developments and Innovation” in collaboration with Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) to promote the use of artificial intelligence in this industry.

