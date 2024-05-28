Rafah massacres will speed up Israel's collapse: Nasrallah

"The Zionist regime has informed the people of Rafah that certain areas are safe, but then moved to bomb them in those same areas," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

"The crime of the massacre of Palestinian refugees in Gaza is indicative of the savagery, perfidy and cowardice of the occupying regime," he added.

Israeli forces attacked another tent camp in western Rafah on Tuesday, killing at least 21 displaced Palestinians. The strike came two days after an Israeli airstrike set off a blaze in a tent camp in Rafah and killed dozens of Palestinians, including many children.

Nasrallah said the horrific crimes by the Israeli regime must wake up the international community from their negligence.

The Hezbollah chief stressed that the new massacres in Rafah have removed all the masks the occupying regime had put on its face to present itself as "civilized".

"I see no future for this Nazi regime in the region," he said.

