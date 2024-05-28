IRGC Quds Force commander pays tribute to martyred FM Amirabdollahian

Brigadier General Qa'ani held talks with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in his visit to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

IRGC Quds Force commander hailed Martyr Amirabdollahian’s efforts in supporting the diplomacy of the resistance movement and the oppressed people of Palestine.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani expressed gratitude for the presence of IRGC Quds Force commander at the Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized the strength and efforts of the IRGC Quds as an integral part of Iran's power.

Bagheri Kani also highlighted the importance of cooperation and synergy between the field and diplomacy as essential components of the country’s authority.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

