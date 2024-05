During this period, 1,291,786 cellphones were imported into the country by companies and 62,000 more by passengers, it said.

The figure experienced a 19% fall in terms of number and a 3% rise in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the import of mobile phones by passengers has decreased by 37% in terms of number and 42% in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

9376**4354