Iran, Oman insist on sending urgent aid to Gaza, stopping genocide of Zionist regime

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and his accompanying delegation, who traveled to Tehran to express sympathy on the occasion of the martyrdom of the President and Foreign Minister, met and talked with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday, June 7, 1403.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani appreciated and thanked the kind messages of the Sultan and other high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman.

He pointed out that in this incident, "we received a sense of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness from the high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman, and the presence of His Excellency and the accompanying delegation will be recorded in the memory of the Iranian nation".

In this regard, Seyyed Badr Albusaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, also recalled his friendly and intimate relations with Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Martyr Minister of Foreign Affairs, traveled to Iran and conveyed the condolences and sympathies of the Sultan, the government and people of Oman to the leadership and the government and people of Iran.

He described a task within the framework of friendship, brotherhood and neighborly relations between the two countries and prayed for peace and divine forgiveness for the souls of martyrs.

