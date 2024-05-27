Iran eyes bolstering friendly ties with neighboring countries: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani held talks with the visiting Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman, in the capital city of Tehran on Monday, followed by a joint press conference.

During a press conference, Bagheri Kani thanked Oman for their condolence messages and tribute to Iran's martyred President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.

He mentioned that one of the main principles of late President Raisi’s government was a foreign policy based on solidarity which includes strengthening political and trade relations with neighbors, as well as promoting interactions between elites in neighboring countries.

He emphasized Iran's commitment to developing friendly relations with its neighbors and strengthening multilateral ties, noting that Iran determines that there should be no gaps in its friendly relations with its neighbors.

Regarding the situation in Gaza and the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need for immediate and serious efforts to halt Israeli crimes and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, highlighting the commitment of Iran and Oman to cooperate effectively in addressing such issues.

Al Busaidi, for his part, said that they discussed various common regional issues, such as the situation in Palestine, oppression, mass killings, and the destruction of Gaza.

He added that his country’s determination and international will is to establish a Palestinian state and the ties between Iran and Oman are progressing.

