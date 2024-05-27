Two Egyptian soldiers killed in exchange of fire with Israeli forces

The Israeli media reported on Monday that Egyptian army forces opened fire towards Israeli troops at the Rafah crossing, and Israeli forces responded with gunfire.

Several Egyptian soldiers were also wounded in the exchange of fire.

Israel's Channel 13 said the incident reflects heightened tensions between Egypt and the Israeli regime, warning that it could have significant political consequences.

Egypt has repeatedly warned that the Israeli regime's invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah could force displaced Palestinians to take refuge in the country.

The Rafah crossing has been a vital route for aid to Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis has deepened since the Israeli regime seized control of the Gaza side of the crossing early this month.

