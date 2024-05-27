‘Amirabdollahian was highly motivated to work in resistance field’

Amirabdollahian’s good cooperation with the IRGC Quds Force and Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani shows his high motivation in the area of resistance during his tenure, Amiri-Moqaddam told IRNA in an exclusive interview on Monday.

He expressed his sympathy to the Iranian nation and all Muslim and freedom-seeking nations across the world over the May 19 martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage including Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Their martyrdom led to the creation of a new life and development in the Islamic Revolution, he noted.

Neighbors-first policy

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador said the Raisi administration made serious efforts to implement its neighbors-first policy.

And Amirabdollahian did move well towards implementation of that policy, he added.

Due to sharing joint border crossings with neighbors including Pakistan, Iran can promote trade on borders in order to help lift the sanctions through exporting national products to other countries, the ambassador underlined.

Nukes ‘meaningless’ in Iran’s defense strategy: Ambassador

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amiri-Moqaddam talked about the administration’s policy of preserving the knowledge and achievements acquired in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

It was not the Islamic Republic of Iran but the United States that exited the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while Tehran honored its commitments under the multilateral deal, he said.

He also argued that Operation True Promise, a massive retaliatory operation against Israel for its offensive on Iran’s mission in Syria, proved that the Islamic Republic follows a deterrent policy, and such a policy is more effective than those that use nuclear weapons.

‘Iran opposes two-state solution’

Amiri-Moqaddam, during the interview, said the Islamic Republic has pursued the policy of supporting Palestine and countering the Zionist regime since the beginning of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The Islamic Republic presented several democratic and diplomatic ways to solve the problem to help the Palestinians live in peace and tranquility, but the brutality of the Israeli regime does not care about the solutions, the ambassador said.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime cannot live in the region even for a month if the United States does not support it.

The Islamic Republic’s stance on the developments that occurred in Gaza during the past eight months proved the sincerity of Iran’s principles, he said.

Iran is against the two-state solution because the occupying regime has shown practically that it does not respect the rights of the Palestinian people as its crimes during the past 76 years prove it.

‘Raisi admin supported Palestinian cause’

The Zionist regime has sought expansionism ever since it started occupying Palestine, Amiri-Moqaddam said.

To show solidarity with Palestine, the Iranian government has advocated for the oppressed nation and countered Zionists, he added.

The ambassador noted that the role Martyr Amirabdollahian played in this regard is remarkable.

The steps the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Martyr Amirabdollahian, and the administration took in this regard have been dynamic and acceptable, he added.

Iran’s growing diplomatic ties

Also during the interview, Amiri-Moqaddam pointed out that the diplomatic ties of the Islamic Republic enhanced under the Raisi administration, which he said managed to gain membership in regional and international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

The president and the foreign minister took part in all international forums and organizations to clarify the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the envoy said.

Battlefield and diplomacy are two sides of the same coin, he said, noting that sometimes “you need to move forward using military, and security tools.”

“Some other times you should leverage dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy, he added.

The Raisi administration played a colossal role in the coordination of battlefield and diplomacy, he underscored.

“I knew Amirabdollahin for 2 decades,” he said, adding that the deceased diplomat was highly inclined to take action in the battlefield.

Amirabdollahian was firmly determined to take action for the resistance, he said, noting that he also eagerly cooperated with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Some regarded Amirabdollahian as a member of the IRGC Quds Force as his cooperation with the Iranian military sections was distinct, he said.

The US and the Zionist regime have been advancing their interests in the region, especially through countering Islam and regional countries and by occupying Palestine, he noted.

The regime will pursue its expansionism and occupy Lebanon, a big part of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, he argued.

Today, a front has been formed in the region using the political, military, and security tools, Amiri-Moqaddam underlined.

‘Amirabdollahian always loyal to Palestinian cause’

The Zionist regime is killing thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip and committing genocide against the people in the enclave, he stated.

The regime has lost its reputation, Amiri-Moqaddam said, adding that the verdict of the International Court of Justice on the approval of the genocide of the Gazans by the Zionist regime confirms it.

Today, the political elite in the United States are being seriously blamed by the American people for supporting the Zionist regime, the ambassador said.

Amirabdollahian always made comments on Palestine in his speeches at international organizations and summits, he added.

Commenting on the personality traits of the late top diplomat, he said that the martyr was a good-tempered politician.

Amiri-Moqaddam said that Amirabdollahian continuously exchanged views with the former ministers on various issues.

He was finally martyred and his Islamic dream came true as it is the wish of every Muslim, the envoy underscored.

