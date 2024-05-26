Farewell to a True Defender of Palestine

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber has announced that no change will occur in the Islamic Republic’s strategy of supporting the resistance front.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran on Thursday.

