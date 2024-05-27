May 27, 2024, 10:35 AM
Mashhad, Kuwait announce readiness to bolster ties

Mashhad, IRNA – The Ambassador of the Kuwaiti Government in Tehran, Badr Abdullah al-Munikh, has said that Mashhad has much potential to bolster ties, and Kuwait and Tehran should provide grounds for wider cooperation.

Al-Munikh made the remarks on Sunday in his visit with Khorasan Razavi Governor General Yaqub Ali Nazari.

He expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions.

Al-Munikh added that there are several commonalities between Kuwait and Iran that can be used to expand ties between the two neighboring countries.

Nazari for his part said that Iran's policy is to expand relations with the neighboring countries in all fields.

Iran and Kuwait have many common interests due to their proximity and religious commonalities, he added, as saying that both countries must provide grounds to expand and strengthen relationships.

Nazari termed pilgrimage, tourism, and medical tourism as Mashhad potential among the fields to expand relations between Iran and Kuwait, adding that Khorasan Razavi province is ready to provide the field for expanding relations in various fields.

He continued that industrial pharmaceutical production, medical equipment, mineral industries, and saffron and pistachio products are important sectors in which Razavi Khorasan has good potential.

