Iran, Persian Gulf countries enjoy similar interest: Russian envoy

Bogdanov stated that Moscow expects to restore ties between Bahrain and Iran based on mutually acceptable principles, just as Bahrain has good relations with Russia, noting that such principles include respect for the sovereignty of governments and a commitment not to interfere in the internal affairs of countries, reported by IRNA, citing the Bahrain Mirror news website.

Previously, Deputy Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament Abdul Nabi Salman announced that his country would soon resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 23, the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, stated that his country aims to normalize ties with Iran.

He also mentioned that previous issues with Iran no longer exist, and there is no reason to delay the normalization of relations with Tehran.

3266**2050