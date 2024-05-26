Transit of goods through Iran up by 56%: Official data

The IRICA reported on Sunday that over 3.6 million metric tons (mt) of goods were transited through Iran in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20), marking a 56.5% hike compared to the same period last year.

Parvizkhan customs on Iran’s western borders with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region ranked first by registering 1.07 mt of commodities in the two-month period, which accounted for 29.5% of the foreign transit.

Shahid Rajaei customs in the southern country recorded the second-largest foreign transit in the period, registering 893,000 mt of goods.

Also, 474,000 mt of the commodities went through Bashmaq customs which connects Iran to Iraq, coming third in this regard.

During this period, the largest increase in foreign transit went to the customs of Piranshahr, Sarakhs, and Parvizkhan, marking a rise of 726%, 294%, and 238%, respectively.

