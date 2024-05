In the final game, Iran scored 7 goals while receiving only one goal from Malaysia to mightily become the champion of the continent.

Iran and Malaysia had already booked their tickets for the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup due to be hosted by Croatia.

Iran’s Amirmahdi Mirzakhani became the best scorer of the tournament by scoring 24 goals. He was also picked the most valuable player of the competitions.

