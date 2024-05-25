Iran among top 20 countries in medical science output: ISC

"Given the importance of the health and medical fields, and the advancements made by Iran in these areas, the ISC has prepared a report on the scientific and technological outputs in this sector, as well as on the most-cited researchers and the global rankings of Iranian medical universities," ISC head Ahmad Fazel-Zadeh said on Saturday.

China and the United States have the highest scientific output in both Scopus and Web of Science, while Iran ranks 16th in Scopus and 17th in Web of Science, he noted.

Fazel-Zadeh pointed out that in the comparison of different subject areas in the Web of Science database, Iranian medical and health researchers have 158,678 documents in their names, the second-highest scientific output from the country after engineering, technology, and natural sciences.

"Within the medical and health sciences domain, the highest research outputs were in the areas of clinical medicine, basic medical sciences, and health sciences," said the head of ISC, a non-profit organization that aims to promote scientific research and development in the Islamic world.

The official said the ISC-2023 global and Islamic world rankings indicate that 23 Iranian medical universities are ranked globally, and 24 are ranked within the Islamic world.

Among these, he said, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences are ranked the top three in both the global and Islamic world rankings.

