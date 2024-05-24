May 24, 2024, 2:21 PM
Official hails Amirabdollahian’s role in restoration of relations with Maldives  

Tehran, IRNA – Rasoul Mousavi, the director of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Department for South Asia Affairs, said that late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had had a key role in restoration of ties with different countries, including Maldives.

He said via social media on Friday that Maldives’ Minister of Cities, Local Government and Public Works, Adam Shareef Umar, who came to Iran for the funeral of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, was the first official from the country to visit Iran after restoration of relations.  

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

