UNGA president pays tribute to Iran’s late president, foreign minister

The UN General Assembly president came to the Islamic Republic’s mission in New York on Thursday where he signed a memorial book in honor of the late Iranian president and foreign minister.

Francis, who was accorded welcome by Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, sympathized with the Iranian government and nation and the families of the victims.

The UN General Assembly had earlier observed a minute of silence for the victims of the copter crash in Iran.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

