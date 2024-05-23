May 23, 2024, 9:54 AM
Funeral ceremony for Iranian martyr FM Amirabdollahian begins

Funeral ceremony for Iranian martyr FM Amirabdollahian begins

Tehran, IRNA - The funeral ceremony for Iranian martyr Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian began with the presence of the country’s officials and people in Tehran.

The funeral ceremony for martyr Amirabdollahian is taking place in Mashq Square at the foreign ministry premises in the capital city of Tehran, with top officials from the Foreign Ministry in attendance.

Following the ceremony, martyr Amirabdollahian's body will be transferred to the Holy Shrine of Shah Abdol-Azim Hasani for burial.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

