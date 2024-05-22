Supreme Leader meets martyred president’s family members

The leader paid a visit to the late president’s home on Wednesday night, meeting with his family members.

On Wednesday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei performed prayers over bodies of the president Raisi and his entourage including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, during a funeral procession held in the capital Tehran.

The same day, top officials from a number of countries, including Iran’s neighbors and regional states, attended a ceremony in Tehran as well to pay tribute to the late president and his entourage.

Raisi, Amirabdollahian and several more officials lost their lives on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

Funeral ceremonies took place for the martyrs in the cities of Tabriz and Qom on Tuesday.

Raisi is due to be laid to rest on Thursday in his hometown, the city of Mashhad that hosts the holy shrine of the eighth Shia imam, Imam Reza (AS).

