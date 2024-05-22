Foreign diplomats in UK, Tunisia, Russia pay respect to late Iranian president

Foreign diplomats visited the Iran Embassy in London on Wednesday and were welcomed by Iranian charge d’affaires Mehdi Hosseini Matin, extending their condolences over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

The foreign diplomats also sympathized with the Iranian nation and government by signing a book opened in memory of the recent helicopter crash martyrs.

Also on Wednesday, a number of ambassadors, diplomats, and military attachés from various countries in Tunisia visited the Iranian Embassy where they offered condolences to Ambassador Masoud Hosseinian.

They also signed the memorial book commemorating Iranian martyred President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also paid tribute to the late Iranian president and top diplomat by visiting Iran’s embassy in Moscow, where he signed a book of memory opened at the diplomatic mission on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Russian deputy ministers of interior and defense as well as deputy chairmen of the country’s upper and lower houses of parliament paid their respects as well. A number of foreign diplomats and military attachés residing in Moscow were in attendance as well.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

3266**2050**4194