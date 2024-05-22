May 22, 2024, 10:01 AM
Top Yemeni officials offer condolences to Supreme Leader over president’s martyrdom

Tehran, IRNA – Top Yemeni officials have sent messages of condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressing sympathy over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash.

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, the secretary general of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in his message, extended his condolences to the Iranian nation and families of the victims of the tragic event.

Separately, the chief of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat said Unity Day of Yemen (May 22) was called off as a token of solidarity and sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his remarks, al-Mashat warned the US, the UK and Israel about their destructive measures against Islamic nations and countries.

He then called on the international community and the United Nations to remove resolutions that hinder the establishment of peace in Yemen.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

