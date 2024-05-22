Irish, Uzbek presidents visit Iranian embassies to extend condolences

At the Iranian embassy in Dublin on Tuesday, the Irish president paid respect to the copter crash victims and sympathized with the Iranian nation and government over the sad incident.

Earlier, Ireland issued a statement expressing condolence to the Iranian nation and the families of the victims of the crash.

The Uzbek president, too, attended the embassy and described his Iranian counterpart as a professional politician who played an effective role in sustainable economic and social development in Iran, promoted welfare, and extended the Islamic Republic’s international reputation.

The deceased Iranian president also made efforts to enhance cooperation between Tashkent and Tehran, Mirziyoyev added.

Speaking to Iran’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad-Ali Eskandari, Mirziyoyev said that he and President Raisi had reviewed all issues of bilateral ties and that there is no obstacle to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

He went on to stress that Uzbekistan stands by Iran on difficult days.

Earlier, the Uzbek president had sent an official message to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offering sympathy over the tragic incident.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, has been martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

