Algerian FM lauds martyrs Raisi, Amirabdollahian for role in developing ties

In a phone call with Iran’s caretaker foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Attaf voiced the Algerian government and people’s deep condolences to the Iranian government and nation on the martyrdom of Raisi and Amirabdollahian, who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

He expressed hope that the two countries’ efforts in supporting the Palestinian people, stopping the crime and genocide in Gaza, and achieving the Palestinian people’s rights will continue.

Meanwhile, Bagheri Kani emphasized the effective role of martyr Amirabdollahian in promoting cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic countries in the region, including Algeria.

He also referred to the martyr Raisi’s recent trip to Algeria, saying that the trip opened many doors in the field of developing relations between the two countries.

Considering the importance of Palestine in the process of regional and international consultations, he appreciated the efforts of Algeria during its membership in the United Nations Security Council in pursuit of the rights of the Palestinian people.

