Pakistan’s Senate passes resolution on Iranian President’s demise

The resolution was tabled on Tuesday by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman and acknowledged that President Raisi was a great leader of the Muslim World and a true friend of Pakistan.

It said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Iranian nation in this hour of grief and joins Iranian brothers and sisters in mourning this irreparable loss.

It further said the demise of the president of Iran and those traveling with him is not only a huge loss to their families and the Iranian nation but to the entire Muslim Ummah.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of mourning in Pakistan as a sign of respect for President Raisi.

In a statement on X on Monday, Sharif extended his “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the Iranian nation over the tragic death of President Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in a mountainous and forested region in northwestern Iran on Sunday.

