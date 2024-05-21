Supreme Nat’l Security Council addresses Iranians after martyrdom of Pres.

According to IRNA, the notice issued on Tuesday night states: “The Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council expresses condolences to Imam Zaman (AS), his eminent representative Imam Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian nation for the bitter and painful martyrdom of the servant of Imam Reza (AS), Ayatollah Raisi, the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the head of the Supreme National Security Council and his companions in the accident of the helicopter crash”.

“Martyred Ayatollah Raisi, with his honest and selfless service from the beginning of the Islamic Revolution to the last moment of his life, proved that serving the people and accompanying them is the most important and noble asset to expand and deepen national security”, the statement mentioned.

The notice form the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council also draws the people’s attention to the following points:

1- All national security personnel will continue their tireless efforts in accordance with the model of martyred president for sincere, revolutionary, diligent and honest as well as people-oriented national security.

2- Borders and national security domains are still under the serious monitoring and surveillance of institutions and bodies related to security, law enforcement and armed forces.

3- All intelligence, security, military and national institutions and apparatuses have the support of the Honorable First-Vice President as head of the Executive during the transition period.

4- The constructive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world, with emphasis on the government's neighborhood policy and the efforts of Martyred Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian who was also an active member of the Supreme National Security Council, will continue with strength.

5- The high spirit and blood of the martyrs is an inspiration and the basis of national cohesion and convergence, and the behavior of the general public, elites and political groups showed that they are aware of and appreciate this huge capital as one of the main components of national security.

6- The integrated, broad and comprehensive presence of people and officials as well as those from different political and social spectrums in commemoration and funeral ceremonies for the honorable martyred president and others, testify Iran’s stability and national security.

