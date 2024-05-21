Serbian FM remembers martyred Raisi, Amirabdollahian

"The memory of late President Dr. Raisi, and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian will always remain in our minds”, the top Serbian diplomat told in a phone call to caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday night.

According to IRNA, Marko Djuric, in the phone conversation with Bagheri Kani, also referred to the message of his country’s president who called late Raisi and Amirabdollahian “true friends of Serbia” in a condolence message and emphasized the solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

While expressing hope for the continuation and expansion of relations between the two countries, Djuric again expressed his deep condolences to Iran’s supreme leader, government and people.

Bagheri Kani, while thanking the Serbian authorities for their sympathy, said: "With faith in God and reliance on the noble people of Iran, we will get through these difficult days and the Iranian nation will continue to move on the path of growth and development."

He also emphasized the determination of the Islamic Republic to develop relations with Serbia.

