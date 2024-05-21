May 21, 2024, 6:21 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85485497
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iran says ending occupation of Palestine only way to regional security

May 21, 2024, 6:21 PM
News ID: 85485497
Iran says ending occupation of Palestine only way to regional security

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari has said that sustainable peace and security in the region will only be possible through ending the occupation in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon.

Safari made the remarks while addressing a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana on Tuesday.

He also urged the need for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland and guaranteeing their right to determine their destiny.

The deputy foreign minister called for collective efforts of SCO members to stop the genocide and war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, urging the necessity for the immediate dispatch of humanitarian supplies to the besieged Palestinian area.

He stressed that further economic and trade cooperation between Iran and the OIC will benefit all the member countries.

In the beginning of the meeting a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

9341**2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .