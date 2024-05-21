May 21, 2024, 5:17 PM
Malaysian PM condoles over martyrdom of President Raisi

Tehran, IRNA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the martyrdom of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

In a phone conversation with Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber on Tuesday, the Malaysian premier expressed sympathy with all the Iranian people.

He said that Iran is a strategic ally for Malaysia, adding that his country will adhere to all its commitments with Iran.  

Iran’s acting president, for his part, referred to tirelessness of the late president, while noting that this bitter incident will not stop the government from making efforts to serve the Iranian nation.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will pass behind these difficult days.

