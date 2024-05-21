Malaysian PM condoles over martyrdom of President Raisi

In a phone conversation with Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber on Tuesday, the Malaysian premier expressed sympathy with all the Iranian people.

He said that Iran is a strategic ally for Malaysia, adding that his country will adhere to all its commitments with Iran.

Iran’s acting president, for his part, referred to tirelessness of the late president, while noting that this bitter incident will not stop the government from making efforts to serve the Iranian nation.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will pass behind these difficult days.

9341**2050