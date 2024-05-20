Iran's top diplomat discusses FM death with Chinese, Kuwaiti counterparts

In this conversation, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoshu honored the role of Ebrahim Raisi in consolidating and deepening the strategic partnership between Iran and China, while referring to Xi's message, he considered him a good friend of the Chinese people, and the Chinese leadership feels sorry for his death.

The deputy official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also honored the role of Amirabdollahian in advancing the twenty-five-year plan and regional interactions and reminded the Chinese Foreign Minister's expression of regret over this incident.

In this telephone conversation, while appreciating the announcement of the Chinese side's readiness from the first hours of this event and the assistance provided during the past day and night, Bagheri Kani also praised the sending of condolence messages and the phone call of the Chinese authorities today, and said that it is a sign of the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the friendship and support of the two governments at critical times.

Meantime, Bagheri Kani while thanking the Emir and the Government of Kuwait for expressing sympathy and sending messages of condolence, pointed to the efforts of martyr Ayatollah Raisi and martyr Amir Abdollahian to expand and deepen relations with neighboring countries.

Abdullah Ali Al-Hiya, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, during a phone call with the acting minister of foreign affairs while expressing his regret for the incident that happened to the President and foreign minister of Iran, expressed his condolences to Iran.

