India announces day of mourning as Algeria president regrets ‘loss of brother’

India has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash incident, as reported by the Indian LiveMint news website.

"On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the statement added.

Following the martyrdom of President Raisi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, noting that India "stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

In a condolence message to Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune emphasized that he also suffered a loss in the tragic incident.

Referring to the martyrdom of his Iranian counterpart Raisi, Tebboune said, “I personally lost my brother and partner in serving the ties of brotherhood, cooperation, and solidarity between the two countries and two brotherly nations, as well as in helping the just issues of the Islamic Ummah and defending it."

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran who was elected to run the country in the 13th presidential election in 2021. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of the presidential protection team and pilots and flight crew were martyred in a plane crash upon return from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azarbaijan Province.

