ICC seeking to arrest Netanyahu, Gallant

He said that the filing is taking place before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in the Situation in the State of Palestine.

He noted that on the basis of evidence collected and examined by his office, he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least October 8, 2023.

“These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day,” he said.

