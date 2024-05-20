May 20, 2024, 6:21 PM
ICC seeking to arrest Netanyahu, Gallant

Tehran, IRNA – Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan says he is filing applications for warrants of arrest for Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war minister Yoav Gallant.

He said that the filing is taking place before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in the Situation in the State of Palestine.

He noted that on the basis of evidence collected and examined by his office, he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least October 8, 2023.

“These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day,” he said.

