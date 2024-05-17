Iran determines new location of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, announced on Friday that over the past few months, Azerbaijan has communicated its expectations to the Iranian side regarding the relocation of the Azerbaijan Embassy.

Both countries have been engaged in discussions and negotiations, and as a result, a new, safer location for the Embassy has been identified, he added.

Currently, preparations are underway to ensure that the new venue meets all the necessary requirements for the Embassy, he said, noting that once these preparations are complete, the Embassy will resume its operations at the new location.

