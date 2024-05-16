Abbas urges Washington to stop adopting double standards

The Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip is being carried out with the political and military support of the United States, Abbas said addressing the 33rd session of the Arab League Council on Thursday.

The evacuation of residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank outside the Palestinian territory and the recurrence of the 1948 and 1967 disasters should be avoided, he noted.

At the summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Israeli army's attack on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah is unacceptable.

What is happening in the Gaza Strip is very annoying, he said, expressing hope that the crisis would not spread to other areas.

With the participation of the Arab world leaders, the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level kicked off on Thursday in Manama, Bahrain.

