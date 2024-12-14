The Persian fallow deer, one of Iran's iconic wildlife species, is at risk of extinction. This beautiful and unique species has faced a severe population decline due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting.

In recent years, Iran's Department of Environment has implemented various programs to restore the population of the Persian fallow deer. These programs include establishing breeding and rearing sites in different regions of the country, protecting natural habitats, and raising public awareness about the importance of preserving this species.

One of the most successful initiatives is the Persian fallow deer breeding and rearing center in Lake Urmia National Park. This center was established in 2022 over an area of more than six hectares.

Coordinated and continuous efforts to conserve and restore the Persian fallow deer have increased hopes for saving this valuable species from extinction.

