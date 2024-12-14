US complicit in Israel’s attacks on Syria: Arab journalist

Atwan, who is the editor-in-chief of Arab digital news Raialyoum, said in an article published on Saturday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s support for the Israeli regime’s full-scale attacks on Syria and the annihilation of weapons, ships, airports, bases and fighter jets of the Arab country means that the United States is involved in Syria developments and is complicit with the regime.

What all know is that the White House officials seek destruction of any countries or any systems which support the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine, the journalist added.

It is painful that UN chief António Guterres has reacted to the Syrian developments only through condemning the attacks, and most of the Arab countries have kept silent, he noted.

Those attacks were launched by the Israeli regime just less than 24 hours after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad who is now in Russia and has been granted asylum.

Assad’s government fell on December 8 after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's administration.

