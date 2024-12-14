Iran’s prosecutor general urges unity among Islamic nations

Montazeri made the comment during a meeting with Khalifa bin Said bin Khalifa Al-Busaidi, president of the Supreme Court of the Sultanate of Oman, in Tehran on Saturday.

He highlighted that greater unity among Islamic countries, particularly those in the Persian Gulf region, would enable them to take more effective steps in safeguarding their national and Islamic values against the machinations of their enemies.

“The more solidarity there is among Islamic nations, the more effective we will be in ensuring security and defending our values,” he said.

Pointing to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, Montazeri asserted that if Islamic countries had united in support of one another, such crimes could have been prevented.

In response, Khalifa bin Said Al-Busaidi acknowledged that the Islamic nations have failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

4353**2050