NATO deployed massive force to deter Iran's strike against Israel: IRGC cmdr.

Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani made the remarks on Wednesday during a ceremony held to commemorate the 40-day martyrdom anniversary of Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, a senior Iranian military commander who was killed along with several others in an Israeli attack against Iran's diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1.

On April 13, the Iranian Armed Forced launched an unprecedented operation involving some 300 drones and missiles, code-named True Promise, to punish the Israeli regime for the act of aggression.

"Seven to eight groups of warships were stationed in the Black Sea to prevent the operation, and more than 200 aircraft were in the sky of the region from the night of the operation until the end," Qa'ani said.

"The Zionist regime, the United States, and the West are too small to stand in the way of the Resistance Front," the commander said, praising the steadfastness of Palestinian fighters in the face of the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

4353**2050