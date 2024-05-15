Iran signs $2.75 billion worth of contracts on developing sea-based technologies  

The contracts were signed as part of the 1st edition of Iran Sea-Based Economy International Matchmaking Event (ISBE 2024) in Qeshm Island, southern Iran.

The contracts included cooperation agreements for the purchase of five vessels to be used in the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), construction of five other vessels, the launch of a smart dry port in Zahedan, offering smart shipping services, as well as the purchase and construction of 40,000 TEUs.

Two other contracts were about the purchase and construction of 12 container ships and five other methanol carrying ships.

The ISBE 2024 opened in a ceremony participated by Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Abbas Aliabadi in Qeshm Island on Tuesday.

The event focuses on the development of domestic and foreign cooperation among players of sea-based economy.

