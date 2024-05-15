Iraqi resistance’s drone attack on Israeli air base in occupied Palestine

Iraqi group released the news in a statement cited by the Resistance media, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The fighters of the Iraqi resistance group targeted the base in Eilat port in line with countering the regime’s occupation, helping the people in Gaza and responding to the occupying regime’s massacre against the Palestinian civilians, the media added.

The Islamic resistance group had already warned against escalation of attacks if Zionists’ aggression against the Gaza Strip continued.

According to the media, Iraq’s Islamic resistance group have launched 243 operations against the Zionist regime of Israel in Iraq, in the occupied Palestine lands and Syria's occupied Golan Heights since the start of Al Aqsa Storm in October 2023.

From the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 35,000 – mostly children and women – have been killed in the enclave.

