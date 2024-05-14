Iraqi Resistance launches drone strike on southern occupied Palestine

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it has targeted an important location in the occupied Eilat with two drones in a bid to support Gazans and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime, Palestinian Sama news agency has reported.

The Resistance has stressed the continuation of its attacks against the Zionists, saying that the drones of Al-Arfad were used for the first time in the operation, it added.

The Iraqi Resistance had warned the occupied territories in previous operations that it would intensify its operations against the regime's positions if the regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Since the war began in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 35,000 Palestinians—mostly children and women—have lost their lives.

Resistance groups in the region have conducted attacks on Israeli positions ever since the regime launched its war on Gaza in early October.

The groups have promised to continue their operations until the genocide against Palestinians comes to an end.

