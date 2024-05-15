‘US behavior toward Pakistan-Iran cooperation irrational’

According to IRNA, Khawaja Muhammad Asif questioned US behavior toward Iran-Pakistan relations and complicity with Israeli crimes against the Palestinian nation during an interview with Geo News channel on Tuesday.

He called the conduct of the United States “unfriendly” when asked about America's stonewalling in the path of the Iran-Pakistan joint gas project and at the same time the 10-year contract recently signed between Iran and India.

He argued that the opposition to the Iranian gas pipeline and the stance on the situation of Palestinians as well the ongoing war on Gaza indicate how friendly Americans are.

Once completed, the 1,900-kilometer pipeline will deliver natural gas from Iran's South Pars gas field to Pakistan. The United States has threatened Pakistan with sanctions if it goes ahead with the project but officials in Islamabad have repeatedly said that they will not give in to any outside pressure as the country is determined to meet its rising energy needs based on national interests.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defense ministry also described the recent visit by the Iranian President to Pakistan successful.

"We do not care about foreign opposition, so if anyone is in pain following Ebrahim Raisi's visit, we have no medicine for their pain," Asif implicitly referred to the US, which recently expressed concern about the strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

