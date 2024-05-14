Iran FM offers congratulations on Ferdowsi Day

According to IRNA, Hossein Amirabdollahian posted a message on his X social network on the day people around the world, especially in Persian speaking countries, remember Hakim Abolghasem Ferdowsi, the greatest epic poet of Iran.

Ferdowsi's masterpiece "Shahnameh" shines like a star in the glorious and boundless galaxy of Persian literature, Amirabdollahian wrote.

He added that Ferdowsi, with his beautiful and unique literary expressions, depicted the beautiful manifestations of God-seeking, ethics-oriented, peace-loving attention to human values and love for the homeland among Iranians.

Amirabdollahian quoted a couplet of Ferdowsi in his post that calls for peace and harmony, saying this is a message of this great Iranian poet from a thousand years ago to the world community.

